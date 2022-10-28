STEM event helps high school students visualize new futures

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Fulton county STEM students just spent the day shooting off handmade rockets alongside professional engineers.

”To be able to get an experience where you can make a rocket fly up to 1,000 feet in the air, that is not a paper airplane,” said 16-year-old Meghna Gupta.

Students worked alongside professional engineers to design, build and then launch rockets. After the rocket launches, they sat down to question the professionals they’d been working alongside.

”Getting to see the hard work they have done with their rockets, and learn about the program from start to finish, it has been wonderful,” said Ashley Jater with Lockheed Martin.

The hundreds of students involved in the event today, called October Skies, are interested in engineering. This event showed them what that could look like.

”We have always celebrated space exploration here. There are so many opportunities, it is really the pinnacle of engineering for our students,” said Principal Scott Kent with FCS Innovation Academy.

The students worked on their rockets for weeks. About 30 percent of the rockets will get lost. But losing your rocket is a win of its own, from a certain point of view.

“Some people’s didn’t work and mine did, so that’s a win for me,” Gupta said.

