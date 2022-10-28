Ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hispanic population in metro Atlanta has more than doubled since 2000, and with it has come an explosion in Hispanic culture. That includes Día de los Muertos, the Mexican celebration of the dead that happens every November. Far from a solemn ceremony, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and honoring those who’ve come before us.

Here are some ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in the Atlanta area.

East Point Día de los Muertos celebration

WHAT : Festival with a photo booth, traditional dancing and music, an altar and food.

WHEN : Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

WHERE: East Point City Hall, East Point

Oakland Cemetery Día de los Muertos celebration

WHAT : Festival held in conjunction with the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture featuring costume contests and authentic Mexican food and entertainment.

WHEN : Nov. 6, noon

WHERE: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Roswell Día de los Muertos celebration

WHAT : Festival held in conjunction with the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta featuring Aztec dancers, a mariachi band and a margarita tasting with a souvenir tasting glass

WHEN : Oct. 29, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Roswell City Hall, Roswell

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Coco in Concert

WHAT : Performance of the score to the 2016 film alongside a screening of the movie.



WHEN : Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, 3 p.m.



WHERE: 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Festival del Dia de los Muertos

WHAT : Festival with crafts, cultural performances, Mexican delicacies from La Cazuela and two screenings of Coco .



WHEN : Oct. 29, 10 a.m.



WHERE: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville

Specialty Cocktails at Superica

WHAT : Cocktails created just for Día de los Muertos



WHEN : Oct. 28 to Nov. 1



WHERE: Superica locations

Dísco de Muertos

WHAT : a night of dance music and costumes with the Mr. Taco food truck, a costume contest and face painting for the kids

WHEN : Oct. 28 to Nov. 1

WHERE: Gate City Brewing Company, Roswell

Hapeville’s 4th Annual Día de Muertos Celebration

WHAT : Live performances from Mariachi Amigoz and Alma Mexicana, film screenings from Latinx filmmakers, authentic food and a costume contest.



WHEN : Oct. 29, 5 p.m.



WHERE: 620 South Central Ave., Hapeville

Day of the Dead Festival 2022

WHAT : Festival with live music, Ballet Folklórico, altar exhibitions, traditional Mexican food and more



WHEN : Oct. 29 and 30



WHERE: Memorial Arts Center, Atlanta

