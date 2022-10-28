Ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hispanic population in metro Atlanta has more than doubled since 2000, and with it has come an explosion in Hispanic culture. That includes Día de los Muertos, the Mexican celebration of the dead that happens every November. Far from a solemn ceremony, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and honoring those who’ve come before us.
Here are some ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos in the Atlanta area.
East Point Día de los Muertos celebration
- WHAT: Festival with a photo booth, traditional dancing and music, an altar and food.
- WHEN: Nov. 6, 1 p.m.
- WHERE: East Point City Hall, East Point
Oakland Cemetery Día de los Muertos celebration
- WHAT: Festival held in conjunction with the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture featuring costume contests and authentic Mexican food and entertainment.
- WHEN: Nov. 6, noon
- WHERE: Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
Roswell Día de los Muertos celebration
- WHAT: Festival held in conjunction with the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta featuring Aztec dancers, a mariachi band and a margarita tasting with a souvenir tasting glass
- WHEN: Oct. 29, 2 p.m.
- WHERE: Roswell City Hall, Roswell
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Coco in Concert
- WHAT: Performance of the score to the 2016 film alongside a screening of the movie.
- WHEN: Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, 3 p.m.
- WHERE: 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
Festival del Dia de los Muertos
- WHAT: Festival with crafts, cultural performances, Mexican delicacies from La Cazuela and two screenings of Coco.
- WHEN: Oct. 29, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Aurora Theatre, Lawrenceville
Specialty Cocktails at Superica
- WHAT: Cocktails created just for Día de los Muertos
- WHEN: Oct. 28 to Nov. 1
- WHERE: Superica locations
- WHAT: a night of dance music and costumes with the Mr. Taco food truck, a costume contest and face painting for the kids
- WHEN: Oct. 28 to Nov. 1
- WHERE: Gate City Brewing Company, Roswell
Hapeville’s 4th Annual Día de Muertos Celebration
- WHAT: Live performances from Mariachi Amigoz and Alma Mexicana, film screenings from Latinx filmmakers, authentic food and a costume contest.
- WHEN: Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
- WHERE: 620 South Central Ave., Hapeville
Day of the Dead Festival 2022
- WHAT: Festival with live music, Ballet Folklórico, altar exhibitions, traditional Mexican food and more
- WHEN: Oct. 29 and 30
- WHERE: Memorial Arts Center, Atlanta
