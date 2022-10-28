Woman convicted in 2021 murder of hotel guest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman has been convicted of murdering a man in a Decatur hotel in 2021.

Aushun Price was convicted of murdering Frank Hosey at the Econo Lodge at 4600 Glenwood Rd. in June 2021. She accosted Hosey and another patron while they were in their hotel room, then shot Hosey once in the chest. Hosey died of his injuries two days later.

Detectives recognized her from previous encounters and arrested her a month after the murder at a gas station. She was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Price has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

