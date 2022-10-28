Woman shot and killed outside gas station in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot and killed at a gas station in College Park early Friday morning.
College Park police officers and College Park fire and rescue personnel responded to the Shell Gas Station located on the 5800 block of Old National Highway after reports of a shooting around 6:33 a.m.
Upon arrival, authorities found a woman unresponsive in the gas station parking lot. The woman was identified as Breonna Kirkland.
According to officials, “the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Aid was rendered by on scene Officers and Fire & Rescue personnel. Kirkland was pronounced deceased on scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Investigator.”
Police officials have brought in a “person of interest” for questioning regarding this shooting.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or about the person(s) responsible for this incident is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131.
This remains an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
RELATED:
- UPDATE: No one with gun arrested near Stephenson High School, school on soft lockdown
- Man shot, killed trying to stop burglars behind popular Poncey-Highland bar
- KFC employee shot while outside on break, barber shop shot up in NW Atlanta
- Persons of interest sought in shooting on James P. Brawley Drive
- GBI identifies man killed by officer after road rage incident in Atlanta
- Student dies after being shot near Norcross High School
- Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon
- Police: Man shot, injured after ‘an altercation with brother-in-law escalated’
- One injured, one arrested after a shooting in Druid Hills section of Atlanta
- Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say
- Atlanta police to increase patrols after 4 people were shot near AUC library
- ‘Think about your actions,’ family speaks after metro Atlanta man killed on I-285
- Two homicides in metro Atlanta under investigation Thursday afternoon
- Standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County ends with death of suspect, K9
- Suspect named after woman found dead at Gwinnett County construction site
- Shooting investigation underway in southeast Atlanta
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.