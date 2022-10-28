Woman shot and killed outside gas station in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot and killed at a gas station in College Park early Friday morning.

College Park police officers and College Park fire and rescue personnel responded to the Shell Gas Station located on the 5800 block of Old National Highway after reports of a shooting around 6:33 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman unresponsive in the gas station parking lot. The woman was identified as Breonna Kirkland.

According to officials, “the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head. Aid was rendered by on scene Officers and Fire & Rescue personnel. Kirkland was pronounced deceased on scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Investigator.”

Police officials have brought in a “person of interest” for questioning regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or about the person(s) responsible for this incident is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131.

This remains an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

