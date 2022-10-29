18-year-old man charged in death of Norcross high school student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old Lawrenceville man has been charged in the shooting death of a Norcross high school student earlier this week.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Brendon Young was charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with DeAndre Henderson’s homicide.

Henderson was shot outside campus while walking home from school.

“Why would someone take his life? Why would they do that? Why did they have to kill my child and have to make him suffer the way he did,” Kimberly Parks said. “I just want to get some kind of closure, some kind of lead.”

Police said the preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe this was an isolated incident.

“It makes you wonder what’s happening and are my kids safe,” one parent told Atlanta News First on Thursday.

This all comes on the heels of parents, students, and teachers telling Atlanta News First that the rise in violence at a Gwinnett County high school is out of control.

Wednesday’s shooting prompted the district’s superintendent to reinforce its commitment to school safety in a video message to parents.

“As a parent, I know the concern and the fear these school and community shootings can create,” GCPS Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts said in the video.

“I want to be clear that gun violence in our community and around the country is unacceptable and needs to stop. As a district we are taking the necessary measures to ensure schools are safe,” said Watts.

In August the district restructured its student discipline procedures to reduce the number of students being sent to tribunals.

Parents in Georgia’s largest school system are demanding answers after a student’s death this week due to gun violence. Some parents are calling on the school board and the superintendent to resign.

In the video message to parents on Wednesday, the district’s superintendent said they’re hiring more school resource officers and reviewing safety plans with students and staff.

“I know that in any school setting there is the opportunity for there to be violence, but I hope that with the extra resource officers they’re adding to Gwinnett County school system, that that will help,” a parent told Atlanta News First on Thursday.

