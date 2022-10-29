Cheshire Bridge to partially reopen to traffic on Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major artery in Atlanta’s transportation system will partially reopen on Monday. If you’ve driven in the area, you know it’s been a challenge to navigate. Finally, some relief is coming.

On Monday, the Atlanta Department of Transportation will reopen one lane in both directions on the Cheshire Bridge.

The bridge, which sits over the south fork of Peachtree creek, was badly damaged in August 2021 after a fire under it hit a gas pipeline. As a result, the city decided to demolish it and build a new bridge.

Officials estimated the project would take a year to complete.

Construction was expected to start earlier this year, but crews didn’t begin work until July.

The city’s department of transportation told Atlanta News First in May they’ve already had crews out at the site.

Abu Haque has owned a Philly cheesesteak place nearby for 15 years. He says the nearly 15-month closure of the bridge cut sales in half.

“Finally. They make it one year. It should not be one year, this brace, that brace, it should be maybe two to three or four months because I-85,” said Haque.

Cheshire Bridge is a popular street in the Druid Hills section of Atlanta, less than six miles north of midtown. After the bridge closed, nearby stores and restaurants began seeing a massive decrease in business traffic.

“Some of our customers live over the bridge and they complained to me it’s taking them longer to get to our cleaners,” Tailor’s Cleaners owner Kevin Luu said.

Luu said his business is down 40% and it turns out, he’s not alone. Scott Duke owns the Taverna Plaka restaurant nearby and he said his business is hanging on by a thread.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens will be there at noon on Monday to mark the partial reopening of Cheshire Bridge.

