Clayton County police search for missing 25-year-old man with mental illnesses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 25-year-old man with mental illnesses.

According to officials, Darkai Gilbert was taken to Anchor Hospital for treatment of multiple mental illnesses on Friday.

Officials say he left the hospital on foot and attempted “to walk to his aunt’s house located in the 7200 block of Wiley Court in Riverdale. He was last seen by a family friend walking around 3 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Puma hoodie.

Officials add that Gilbert “does not have his cellphone on him.

Gilbert is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has contact with Gilbert is being asked to notify the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

