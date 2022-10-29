Eye doctors warn about safety of decorative contacts for Halloween

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eye doctors are urging you to think twice before making colored and decorative contact lenses part of your Halloween costume.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, any contact lenses that aren’t prescribed by a doctor are illegal. Contacts are considered medical devices.

“Contact lenses have a specific shape and size and they’re meant to fit a certain way on the eye and without doing the proper measurements, that can lead to some fairly serious problems,” said Dr. Frank Winski, an optometrist with Georgia Eye Associates who is a board member with the Georgia Optometric Association.

Issues can range from redness and irritation to blindness in severe cases.

“If the lens is not fitted properly and it’s causing a scratch on the eye which can lead to a bacterial infection or, more importantly, the lens was not manufactured properly, it’s not stored properly, it’s not cleaned properly, it can cause a bacterial corneal ulcer,” said Winski. “A bacterial corneal ulcer can be a very serious problem. I’ve seen corneal ulcers happen with 24-48 hours and lead to permanent damage, a corneal scar and potentially a corneal transplant.”

Winski said going through your doctor and getting a prescription is the safe way to go about getting colored contacts.

“Someone that’s going to take the measurements of your eyes, make sure you have the correct fit, show you how to put the lenses in properly, take them out, clean them, take care of them,” he said.

Winski added, “I would definitely avoid these lenses so Halloween doesn’t come back to haunt you.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.