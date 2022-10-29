Fire at popular Buckhead bar causes extensive damage

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early Saturday morning, a fire caused damage to a popular Buckhead bar and other surrounding businesses.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Preview Restaurant and Bar on Peachtree Street just before 3:00 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the roof.

Surrounding businesses were not affected much by the fire, except for the Rooster Barbershop and Peach Cobbler Café.

The owner of Peach Cobbler Café tells Atlanta News First fire crews thought his business was on fire, so they kicked his door in which will now have to be replaced.

Fire officials say all businesses were vacant when the fire started, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man shot by APD officers in southwest Atlanta
Man shot, killed by police in southwest Atlanta, officials say
Man shot, killed by police in southwest Atlanta, officials say
Buckhead bar fire
Fire damages Buckhead bar
Good samaritan
Good samaritans thanked for helping Gwinnett County police officer in distress