Fire at popular Buckhead bar causes extensive damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early Saturday morning, a fire caused damage to a popular Buckhead bar and other surrounding businesses.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Preview Restaurant and Bar on Peachtree Street just before 3:00 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the roof.

Surrounding businesses were not affected much by the fire, except for the Rooster Barbershop and Peach Cobbler Café.

The owner of Peach Cobbler Café tells Atlanta News First fire crews thought his business was on fire, so they kicked his door in which will now have to be replaced.

Fire officials say all businesses were vacant when the fire started, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

