Fire that damaged a two-story townhome in Buford under investigation

A fire that destroyed a two-story Buford townhome is under investigation.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire that heavily damaged a two-story Buford townhome is under investigation.

Authorities responded to Sardis Bend Drive late Friday evening after reports of a fire.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming throughout the two-story townhome on the corner of the building. The fire caused “heavy damage to the garage and destroyed a car and motorcycle parked inside,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to officials, “no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As part of Fire Prevention Month, officials advise the public to make sure they have working fire alarms installed on every level of their homes and develop a potential fire escape plan.

For more information on fire safety, contact the Gwinnett Fire Community Risk Reduction Division at 678.518.4845 or email fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.

