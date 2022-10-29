Good samaritans thanked for helping Gwinnett County police officer in distress

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and son who helped a police officer who struggled to detain a suspect during a robbery in July were thanked by a local police department at a special ceremony held on Friday.

On July 25, a police officer responded to an armed robbery call at a Stop and Save located at 4601 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. What he did not expect, was for his life to be in jeopardy and for two citizens to quickly come to his rescue.

Upon arrival, the officer met a store clerk who officials say was “badly beaten” during an incident. After reviewing security surveillance, officer Anderson located a man who fit the description.

As Anderson attempted to restrain the man identified as 38-year-old Atlanta resident Derrick Sutton, he realized he had a gun in his hand. During a scuffle, Anderson’s police radio was damaged and he was unable to call for backup, officials say.

Otto Ortiz and his son Anderson were inside their home when their dog began rapidly barking at the window. They both rushed in to help officer Anderson and restrain Sutton.

Sutton was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

