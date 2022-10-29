Man shot, killed by police in southwest Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed as he attempted to flee officers in southwest Atlanta Friday night.

According to police, just before 9:00 p.m., two officers were patrolling the area of 826 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. when they heard gunshots.

After searching the area, police said officers spotted a man actively shooting at another man.

Officials say the two officers fired and hit the man who continued shooting and killed him.

GBI agents have been called to the scene and will do their own independent investigation.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.