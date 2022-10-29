Police seek help locating and identifying shooter in Old Fourth Ward homicide

Police seek help identifying shooter in Old Fourth Ward homicide
Police seek help identifying shooter in Old Fourth Ward homicide(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person who they say is connected to a fatal shooting in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta on Thursday.

Police responded to 657 Boulevard NE after reports of a shooting. Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First on Thursday that “a person has been shot at that location and is deceased.”

According to officials, an individual seen wearing a hoodie, black pants, with black and white sneakers in a surveillance photo is believed to be connected to the shooting.

The man pictured “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

man was shot and killed at 735 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police responded to a call just after 3:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information on this individual’s whereabouts, please contact detective Payne at 404-379-2669 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips.

There is no additional information. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buckhead bar fire
Fire damages, temporarily closes Buckhead restaurant and bar
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Atlanta
GBI identifies man shot, killed by police in southwest Atlanta
Man shot, killed by police in southwest Atlanta, officials say
Buckhead bar fire
Fire damages Buckhead bar