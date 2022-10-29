Police seek help locating and identifying shooter in Old Fourth Ward homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials have asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person who they say is connected to a fatal shooting in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta on Thursday.

Police responded to 657 Boulevard NE after reports of a shooting. Atlanta police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First on Thursday that “a person has been shot at that location and is deceased.”

According to officials, an individual seen wearing a hoodie, black pants, with black and white sneakers in a surveillance photo is believed to be connected to the shooting.

The man pictured “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

A man was shot and killed at 735 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW on Thursday afternoon. Atlanta police responded to a call just after 3:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information on this individual’s whereabouts, please contact detective Payne at 404-379-2669 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips.

There is no additional information. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

