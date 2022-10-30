4 people dead following rollover crash in Chattooga County, authorities say

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Chattooga County overnight.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 38 Rome responded to a single-vehicle crash on GA 114, in Chattooga County Sunday at 12:36 am.

“An Audi RS5 was traveling west on GA 114 entering a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and began traveling on the grass shoulder, where it struck a private driveway. The Audi then began rotating and overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright,” a news release stated.

The driver and two passengers in the car died on the scene.

Authorities tell Atlanta News First that two other people were taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where a male juvenile died and a female passenger is listed in critical condition.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating.

