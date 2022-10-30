Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candle-lit vigil is scheduled on Sunday evening for an Atlanta boy who was recently found dead in a suitcase.

A nationwide search is underway for an Atlanta mother charged after her son was found dead in a suitcase.

Investigators said evidence gathered at the scene ultimately led them to positively identify the boy as Cairo Jordan. The boy died of electrolyte imbalance. It’s when a person loses a large number of body fluids. He would have celebrated his sixth birthday this week.

The vigil will be held at 5162 Kingston Ct. in Union City at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the official flyer for the vigil, people are welcome to “bring candles, flowers, bears, etc.”

In April, officials say a mushroom farmer discovered a boy’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, about 400 miles from Atlanta. Police spent months collecting tips and trying to identify the boy.

“No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information,” Indiana State Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday. “Leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also proved unsuccessful, as well as tips called in by the general public.”

Cairo’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, is now wanted in connection with his death.

“I can’t even hardly comprehend this, you know,” said Mary Jane Jordan, Cario’s paternal great-grandmother.

Mary Jane said she last saw Cairo when he was about 11 months ago. It was 2017 and right around the beginning of a custody battle between Anderson and Cairo’s father.

“You know how you think it’s going to cool off and go back to normal, but never heard from her again,” she said. “She blocked our number. All of us, nobody. She wasn’t going to be bothered with us period no more.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.