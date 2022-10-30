FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Skies, Occasional Showers, Highs 60′s
Expect waves of rain to move through today. The heaviest rain comes late tonight.
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Overcast skies, fog and mist will greet you this morning. Expect occasional rain showers throughout the day. A few showers Monday morning but the skies will be dry by the afternoon and it will be dry for trick or treating on Monday evening.
