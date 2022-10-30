Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979.

“I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said.

Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an uptick in certain cities. Not only that, but he also is concerned about supply.

“It’s going up and going up... when you can find it,” said Mullis.

His concerns are warranted. Mansfield Energy Corporation issued a supply alert, saying poor pipeline shipping ec o nomics and historically low diesel inventories are all combining to cause a shortage in parts of the southeast. Some gas stations have already increased diesel prices which initiates a trickle-down effect.

“Everything you get comes on a truck. If our prices go up, your prices go up,” said Mullis.

Gregory Tucker stopped to fill up in Atlanta on his journey. He said his operator has started to take some money out of his paycheck.

“When it first went up, they took five cents. Just last week they said going into effect Nov. 1, they are going to take another five cents because of the fuel costs,” said Tucker.

Mansfield said some truckers are having to make multiple stops, looking for fuel, which ultimately can delay deliveries to your neighborhood. The average price for diesel in Georgia right now is $4.90 according to AAA. So, $4.19 was a deal for truckers at this southeast Atlanta gas station. However, that average is $1 more per gallon than this time a year ago.

“I’ve been hearing in California like $7, that’s what would worry me but $4.19, it doesn’t really bother me,” said another trucker.

Surrounding states have higher prices, with Florida being well over $5.00 a gallon. Mansfield said supply is tight in many areas. The actual price for diesel is 30 to 80 cents higher than the reported market average.

