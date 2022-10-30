Homeowner injured after massive fire rips through single-story Marietta home
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeowner was rushed to the hospital after a massive fire ripped through a single-story Marietta home on Saturday evening.
According to officials, Cobb County Fire Department responded to the home on Crane Road after reports of a fire. Officials tell Atlanta News First that heavy fire was showing from the basement of the home upon arrival.
Footage shared by Atlanta News First views shows the fire ripping through a major portion of the home.
Officials say the homeowner had “minor injuries.” The current extent of the homeowner’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
