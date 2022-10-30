Homeowner injured after massive fire rips through single-story Marietta home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homeowner was rushed to the hospital after a massive fire ripped through a single-story Marietta home on Saturday evening.

According to officials, Cobb County Fire Department responded to the home on Crane Road after reports of a fire. Officials tell Atlanta News First that heavy fire was showing from the basement of the home upon arrival.

Fire tears through Marietta home (Atlanta News First)

Footage shared by Atlanta News First views shows the fire ripping through a major portion of the home.

Officials say the homeowner had “minor injuries.” The current extent of the homeowner’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

