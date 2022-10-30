Kennesaw State student died in South Korea Halloween incident, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kennesaw State University officials issued a statement on their Twitter page saying they’ve learned of the passing of a student in a recent crowd-surging incident in South Korea.

According to the statement, officials say they are “deeply saddened” to learn that Steven Blesi was among the more than 150 people who were tragically killed in an incident in Seoul, South Korea.

It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night, and authorities promised a thorough investigation.

Witnesses said people fell on each other “like dominoes,” and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.

Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon, said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes. Nine of them were declared dead on the spot.

“I still can’t believe what has happened. It was like a hell,” Kim said.

Kennesaw State University officials were deeply saddened to learn that KSU student Steven Blesi was among the more than 150 people tragically killed in this weekend’s Halloween incident in Seoul, South Korea. Blesi, an international business major, was one of 11 students from KSU in South Korea as part of a study abroad program. All other KSU students are reported safe. On behalf of the entire Kennesaw State community, our thoughts and prayers go out to Steven’s family and friends as they mourn this incomprehensible loss,” said Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig. We have been in contact with Steven’s family and have offered all available resources of the University to them. The University has made available counseling support to students who have been impacted by this tragedy through Kennesaw State’s Counseling and Psychological Services.”

