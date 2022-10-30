Kennesaw State student died in South Korea Halloween incident, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kennesaw State University officials issued a statement on their Twitter page saying they’ve learned of the passing of a student in a recent crowd-surging incident in South Korea.
According to the statement, officials say they are “deeply saddened” to learn that Steven Blesi was among the more than 150 people who were tragically killed in an incident in Seoul, South Korea.
It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night, and authorities promised a thorough investigation.
Witnesses said people fell on each other “like dominoes,” and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR.
Kim Mi Sung, an official at a nonprofit organization that promotes tourism in Itaewon, said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes. Nine of them were declared dead on the spot.
“I still can’t believe what has happened. It was like a hell,” Kim said.
