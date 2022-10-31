Clayton County hookah lounge shut down Saturday night

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County hookah lounge was shut down Saturday night after police raided the establishment.

Tinos Place Hookah Lounge in Jonesboro had been operating illegally without a business license or an alcohol permit.

Security guard, Taynasha Jones attempted to prevent the police from entering. Jones also attempted to hide some of the lounge’s marijuana. The lounge’s DJ after “actively” resisting the police as they cleared the establishment.

The police found marijuana, a handgun and a large amount of alcohol, all of which were placed into evidence.

The business owners, Shaun Roberts and Kionna Washington, were cited for multiple Clayton County code violations. Jones was arrested for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, obstruction, and an active warrant out of College Park. Parham was arrested for obstruction.

