College Park Skyhawks jump back into action on PeachtreeTV this season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The College Park Skyhawks announced Monday that Peachtree TV would remain their official broadcast home for this season and beyond.

The announcement of this multi-year partnership came as Colli Hawk and the Southside Crew dancers surprised Atlanta News First morning anchors.

“The relationship that the Skyhawks has with the College Park community is tremendous and we are excited to not only be a part of that connectiveness, but to also help contribute to it,” said Peachtree TV Station Manager Micheal Smith.

Fans of the Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, will be able to see all 24 home games of the 2022-2023 season on Peachtree TV. This year marks the team’s third season played at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Peachtree TV, sister station of Atlanta News First, has served as the Skyhawks’ broadcast home since the 2019 season. The team did not play in 2020 amid to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond broadcasting the games, Peachtree TV will have a presence alongside the Skyhawks at numerous community events and initiatives this season.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with Peachtree TV as the official television broadcast home for Skyhawks basketball,” said Andrew Saltzman, Atlanta Hawks & College Park Skyhawks Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “We are grateful to have a broadcast partner that shares our values, and we are excited to impact our local community and build on the growth that we have seen in our first seasons together.”

The Skyhawks’ season opens with a two-game home series against the Long Island Nets Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. EST. Fans can go to www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370 for tickets.

More information on the team’s full 2022-2023 schedule can be found here.

Here’s how you can watch their home games:

Xfinity: Ch 7/802

DirecTV: Ch 17

Dish: Ch 17

Spectrum: Ch 7/707

Charter: Ch 7/707

Antenna: Ch 17

or Download the free Atlanta News First app!

