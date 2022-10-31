Contraband drop foiled at DeKalb County Jail, deliveryman arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive delivery of contraband was stopped at DeKalb County Jail Sunday afternoon.

David Askew tried to send the contraband into the jail using a fishing line and a plastic bag. He sent up 14 cellphones, five cellphone batteries, seven cigarette tobacco packs, two sewing kits, 11 cellphone wall chargers, eight USB cords, two boxes of razor blades, six tubes of super glue, four packs of cigarette papers, a small plastic bag of crystal rock-like substance, seven multicolored socks, two cellphone cases, a pair of girl’s panties, two belly rings and a cellphone safety pin.

He was arrested by deputies and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant drugs without consent and criminal trespass-unlawful purposes. Askew is being without bond.

