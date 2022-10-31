FIRST ALERT: Morning showers; Dry evening in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect showers as you drive to work and school this morning with drier weather in metro Atlanta this evening.

Monday’s summary

High - 70°

Normal high - 69°

Chance of rain - 70%

FIRST ALERT this morning

It’s a cloudy morning with scattered rain and fog in metro Atlanta, so it will be a wet commute. Scattered showers will continue in metro Atlanta for the rest of the morning with drier weather after lunch.

Trick-or-Treat forecast

It will be dry in metro Atlanta this evening, but scattered showers will remain possible in east Georgia from Gainesville, to Athens, to Eatonton.

Warming up

After today, it will be dry for the rest of the week with temperatures warming into the upper 70′s by the weekend!

