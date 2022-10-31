Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County man pled guilty to one count of human trafficking. Demonte Engle was sentenced to 25 years, including a minimum of five of house arrest. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry.

Engle’s conviction comes after he was caught by undercover officers trying to buy sex from a 14-year-old girl in Oct. 2021. The “girl” was, in fact, an undercover officer; Engle was arrested when he arrived at a previously agreed-upon location.

The conviction is the first to use a specific part of the human trafficking statute; it allows for the use of undercover officers when “[an] offender solicits commercial sex from an individual who the accused believes to be under 18 years old.”

