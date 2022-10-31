Gwinnett County sees record turnout for early voting ahead of midterm election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The Voter Registration and Elections Office in Gwinnett County is seeing record-breaking numbers of early voters for Midterm Elections.

Everybody has a different reason for going to the polls a bit early.

“Trying to beat the crowd,” said Jack Harrell of Loganville.

“We always try to vote early. We have to leave town, so this is just nice,” said Trisha Dallas of Snellville.

“It’s been a very strong turnout. Very steady. Probably 8 or 9,000 people a day spread out across our 11 locations for advanced voting,” said Zach Manifold, Gwinnett’s Elections Supervisor.

On top of people showing up in person, the county has also received 11,000 absentee ballots by mail. Manifold says the county is seeing early voting numbers close to the 2020 presidential election and definitely surpassing any other midterm.

“I think everybody has worked really hard to get people out to the polls and that’s what we want, we want everybody to have a voice,” said Dallas.

So how does the county handle the crowds?

“The commissioners, god bless them, extended voting hours. We’ve got 7 am to 7 pm for 19 straight days, so I think the fact we have 11 locations, 12 hours every day, I think it’s kind of spread out,” said Manifold.

They’re also still hoping for more poll workers ahead of next Tuesday.

“It’s always hard to predict, you never know what you’re going to get. I think advanced voting has been strong, so we expect we’ll have a good strong turnout for election day as well,” said Manifold.

Gwinnett isn’t the only county with a high turnout. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Georgia is on pace to see 2 million votes cast early.

The last day to vote early is this Friday, November 4th, and Election Day is next Tuesday, November 8th.

