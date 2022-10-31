Henry County deputies check sex offenders’ homes on Halloween

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in McDonough, they’re preparing for a special operation.

It’s Operation Candyman. Its purpose is to make sure registered sex offenders do not invite children who are trick or treating on Halloween.

In the state of Georgia, law enforcement officers are allowed to visit the homes of registered sex offenders to make sure they’re not decorating for Halloween, leaving lights on, or answering the door for trick-or-treaters.

“It’s extremely important more so this year than the past few years because this is the first Halloween in 2-3 years where people will come out and engage,” Major Tina Daniel said.

Sgt. Cartez Jefferson and Maj. Tina Daniel during Operation Candyman (Atlanta News First)

Sgt. Carltez Jefferson took Atlanta News First on a ride along to check the homes of registered sex offenders in the community. There are approximately 250 offenders in Henry County alone.

“So, the main thing I’m looking for are Halloween decorations, lights, and anything in the yard that would stick out to kids...We want [the community] to know that we’re out here working for them and protecting them and are trying to keep them safe,” Jefferson said.

During our ride along, all the registered sex offender’s homes we went to were in compliance.

“If lights are turned off--and not to say it’s a sex offender--if lights are turned off at a home while trick or treating, don’t approach that home,” Daniel said.

