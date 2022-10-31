High school student’s killer arrested in Jacksonville County, Fla.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The killer of a Norcross High School student has turned himself in to police.

18-year-old Brendon Young is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old DeAndre Henderson Oct. 26. Henderson was shot on Technology Parkway near Norcross High School as he was walking home. Young was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault the next day.

Young turned himself in to the Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office in Florida Oct. 30 He is currently awaiting extradition to Gwinnett County.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

