Instagram reports outage, some accounts show as suspended

(Gray News) – Instagram reported Monday that some of its users are not able to access their accounts.

Its workers are looking into the issue, the company said on its Instagram Comms Twitter account.

Comments and reports indicated people were seeing messages stating their accounts were suspended as a result. Others were seeing notable drop-offs in their number of followers, The Verge reported.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in the number of outages and problems reported for the social media site as well.

