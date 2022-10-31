Lithonia native, Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas to host Thanksgiving drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lithonia native and New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will host his fourth annual Thanksgiving turkey drive Nov. 4.

Thomas will partner with 1PowerHouse to source 50 turkeys for the drive. Other household items that will be distributed to those attending include bedding and small kitchen appliances.

The Lithonia native is in his 3rd NFL season with the Giants after having a successful college career with the Bulldogs.

The drive will take place at the Lithonia Municipal Complex from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

