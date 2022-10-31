26-year-old man charged in fatal Athens-Clarke shooting

Jail phone generic
Jail phone generic(WRDW)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged in the shooting of two young men in Athens-Clarke County.

26-year-old Jeffery Rice was arrested for shooting an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old Oct. 21 on Gaines School Road. The 19-year-old died of his injuries.

RELATED: 19-year-old man dies, 18-year-old man injured in Athens-Clarke shooting

Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060, or paul.johnson@accgov.com.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in car accident Saturday night
Gun policies, Georgia economy take center stage in first debate for governor.
Mike Pence among big GOP names appearing for Brian Kemp in election’s final hours
College Park Skyhawks
College Park Skyhawks jump back into action on PeachtreeTV this season
A new push for criminal justice reform in Michigan is being led by a man who spent more than 25...
Gwinnett County man sentenced to 25 years for human trafficking