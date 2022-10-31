26-year-old man charged in fatal Athens-Clarke shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged in the shooting of two young men in Athens-Clarke County.

26-year-old Jeffery Rice was arrested for shooting an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old Oct. 21 on Gaines School Road. The 19-year-old died of his injuries.

Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060, or paul.johnson@accgov.com.

