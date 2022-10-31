Man killed, child injured in shooting on Gresham Road

Shooting happened near Bigelow’s
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died and a child is in the hospital after a shooting on Gresham Road.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries.

The child is alert and stable. It’s unknown if they were shot.

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

