Man shot to death at Midtown Atlanta recording studio

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An argument at a recording studio in Midtown leaves one person dead Halloween morning.

It happened at Blue South Recording Studios at around 1:30 a.m. along the 500 block of Bishop Street,

Police tell Atlanta News First there was some sort of dispute that escalated to gunfire during what was described as a large event. The victim is believed to be a man in his early to mid-20s.

APD’s Homicide Unit is on scene investigating.

Meanwhile, the shooter is still on the run.

This is a developing story.

