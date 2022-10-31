Mike Pence among big GOP names appearing for Brian Kemp in election’s final hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican incumbent Gov. Brain Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are hitting the campaign trail hard in the last week before the nation’s most watched gubernatorial race comes to a close.

Leading in many polls, Kemp is making appearances at these locations:

Monday, October 31

Breakfast in McDonough, 8 a.m., The Neighborhood Lot

Bus Tour Stop in Peachtree City at 10 a.m., The Avenue Peachtree City

Bus Tour Stop in Newnan at 2 p.m., Sprayberry’s Barbecue

Bus Tour Stop in Carrollton at 3:30 p.m., The Depot on Bradley

Tuesday, November 1

Bus Tour Stop in Lawrenceville, 10 a.m. Lawrenceville Lawn

Lunch in Oakwood, 11:45 a.m., Curt’s Restaurant

Bus tour stop in Cumming with Vice President Mike Pence, 2:00 p.m., Cumming Cigar Company

Bus tour stop in Gainesville with Pence, 4:00 p.m., Carroll Daniel Construction Company

Wednesday, November 2

Breakfast in Douglasville with Arizona Gov. Governor Doug Ducey, 8:00 a.m., Gable Sporting Goods

Bus tour stop in Bremen with Gov. Doug Ducey, 10:00 a.m., Bremen City Hall

Lunch in Rockmart with Gov. Doug Ducey, 11:30 a.m., Pizza Farm

Bus tour sStop in Cartersville with Gov. Doug Ducey, 1:30 p.m., Bartow County Courthouse

Bus tour stop in Dallas with Gov. Doug Ducey, 3:00 p.m., Seven Hills Clubhouse

Thursday, November 3

Breakfast in Canton, 8:00 a.m., Keithsburg Cafe

Bus tour stop in Acworth, 10:00 a.m., Open Roads Complete RV

Lunch in Marietta, 11:30 a.m., Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q

Bus tour stop in Buckhead with former N.J. governor Chris Christie, 5:30 p.m., PENLEY Art Co.

Friday, November 4

Breakfast in Jefferson with Chris Christie, 8:00 a.m., The Jefferson House Restaurant

Bus tour stop in Winder with Chris Christie, 10:00 a.m., Downtown Gazebo Park

Lunch in Watkinsville with Chris Christie, 11:30 a.m., Hadden Estate at DGD Farms

Bus tour stop in Madison with Chris Christie, 1:45 p.m., Farmview Market

Bus tour stop in Monroe with Chris Christie, 3:30 p.m., Walton County Historic Courthouse

Saturday, November 5

GOTV breakfast in Evans, 9:00 a.m., Evans Towne Center Park

Sunday, November 6

Lunch in Ringold, 12:30 p.m., The Outback

Abrams, seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor in history, is on the trail with her “Let’s Get It Done” statewide bus tour.

Tuesday, November 1:

3:00 p.m. Decatur, Georgia.

6:00 p.m. Cobb County

Wednesday, November 2:

3:00 p.m. Henry County

5:00 p.m. Riverdale, Georgia

7:15 p.m. Gwinnett County

Thursday, November 3:

11:30 a.m. Macon, Georgia

5:00 p.m. Covington, Georgia

