Mike Pence among big GOP names appearing for Brian Kemp in election’s final hours
Barack Obama, Jill Biden have appeared for Stacey Abrams in the nation’s most watched governor’s race
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican incumbent Gov. Brain Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are hitting the campaign trail hard in the last week before the nation’s most watched gubernatorial race comes to a close.
Leading in many polls, Kemp is making appearances at these locations:
Monday, October 31
- Breakfast in McDonough, 8 a.m., The Neighborhood Lot
- Bus Tour Stop in Peachtree City at 10 a.m., The Avenue Peachtree City
- Bus Tour Stop in Newnan at 2 p.m., Sprayberry’s Barbecue
- Bus Tour Stop in Carrollton at 3:30 p.m., The Depot on Bradley
Tuesday, November 1
- Bus Tour Stop in Lawrenceville, 10 a.m. Lawrenceville Lawn
- Lunch in Oakwood, 11:45 a.m., Curt’s Restaurant
- Bus tour stop in Cumming with Vice President Mike Pence, 2:00 p.m., Cumming Cigar Company
- Bus tour stop in Gainesville with Pence, 4:00 p.m., Carroll Daniel Construction Company
Wednesday, November 2
- Breakfast in Douglasville with Arizona Gov. Governor Doug Ducey, 8:00 a.m., Gable Sporting Goods
- Bus tour stop in Bremen with Gov. Doug Ducey, 10:00 a.m., Bremen City Hall
- Lunch in Rockmart with Gov. Doug Ducey, 11:30 a.m., Pizza Farm
- Bus tour sStop in Cartersville with Gov. Doug Ducey, 1:30 p.m., Bartow County Courthouse
- Bus tour stop in Dallas with Gov. Doug Ducey, 3:00 p.m., Seven Hills Clubhouse
Thursday, November 3
- Breakfast in Canton, 8:00 a.m., Keithsburg Cafe
- Bus tour stop in Acworth, 10:00 a.m., Open Roads Complete RV
- Lunch in Marietta, 11:30 a.m., Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q
- Bus tour stop in Buckhead with former N.J. governor Chris Christie, 5:30 p.m., PENLEY Art Co.
Friday, November 4
- Breakfast in Jefferson with Chris Christie, 8:00 a.m., The Jefferson House Restaurant
- Bus tour stop in Winder with Chris Christie, 10:00 a.m., Downtown Gazebo Park
- Lunch in Watkinsville with Chris Christie, 11:30 a.m., Hadden Estate at DGD Farms
- Bus tour stop in Madison with Chris Christie, 1:45 p.m., Farmview Market
- Bus tour stop in Monroe with Chris Christie, 3:30 p.m., Walton County Historic Courthouse
Saturday, November 5
- GOTV breakfast in Evans, 9:00 a.m., Evans Towne Center Park
Sunday, November 6
- Lunch in Ringold, 12:30 p.m., The Outback
Abrams, seeking to become the nation’s first Black female governor in history, is on the trail with her “Let’s Get It Done” statewide bus tour.
Tuesday, November 1:
- 3:00 p.m. Decatur, Georgia.
- 6:00 p.m. Cobb County
Wednesday, November 2:
- 3:00 p.m. Henry County
- 5:00 p.m. Riverdale, Georgia
- 7:15 p.m. Gwinnett County
Thursday, November 3:
- 11:30 a.m. Macon, Georgia
- 5:00 p.m. Covington, Georgia
