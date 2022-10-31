Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in car accident Saturday night

(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mill Creek High School student was killed in a car accident Saturday night.

Caitlyn Pollock was killed after the car she was traveling in crashed into a wall. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the driver lost control of the vehicle entering the Hwy 316 entrance ramp from I-85.

Mill Creek Principal Jason Lane released this statement:

“Dear Mill Creek High School parents and guardians,

It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our Mill Creek High students over the weekend. Our hearts and thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss. On Monday we will hold a special moment of silence in memory of our student, classmate, and friend.

This loss may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students. Counselors and social workers will be at our school Monday to provide support, comfort, and reassurance to students who need it. We wanted to make you aware of these plans for support as well as extend the opportunity for you to speak with your child before they come to school Monday.

Dealing with death is hard, and it can be very challenging for high school-aged children. If you find that your child needs help or wants to talk to someone about this situation, please don’t hesitate to contact the school, as our school counselors are well-trained in helping children with complex issues such as this. In addition, below, you will find tips that may help you at home if your student is having a hard time with this loss.

Yours in service,

Jason Lane

Principal”

This is a developing story. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

