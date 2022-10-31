Morehouse cancels basketball tournament with ties to Kanye West

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morehouse College has canceled a basketball with ties to Kanye West’s Donda Academy.

Morehouse is just the latest institution to drop the rapper legally known as Ye after the rapper made a series of antisemitic posts. Ye was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts, a documentary on him was scrapped and Adidas terminated their shoe deal with him, sending his net value tumbling. He has since regained access to his Twitter account.

The tournament was scheduled for Nov. 6 and would have featured the Donda Doves and The Skill Factory, two basketball-focused high schools. Morehouse called Ye‘s recent antisemitic comments “divisive and unproductive.”

Please see here for a statement regarding the Nov. 6 basketball tournament. pic.twitter.com/j7hLokWj4H — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) October 31, 2022

Celtics star Jaylen Brown was slated to host the tournament. Brown initially pushed for the tournament to go forward, saying “[the kids] have nothing to do with what’s going on and should not be penalized.”

Our youth needs our support more than ever if you can stop by come out Nov 6th to @Morehouse at 7:30pm and show love and support to these young people. They have nothing to do with what’s going on and should not be penalized #wedontcancelourkids https://t.co/WBMTYceF1u — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) October 30, 2022

Brown left the Donda Sports agency recently, following the footsteps of athletes such as Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.

