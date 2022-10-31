Emergency crews responding after plane goes down in Alpharetta

Big Creek Greenway remains closed amid an ongoing investigation
Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta police are responding to a plane crash on Big Creek Greenway.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety received reports of a plane crash in the vicinity of the Big Creek Greenway just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the single-engine plane in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are en route to the scene to assist with this investigation.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time. Big Creek Greenway remains closed.

