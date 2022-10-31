Vigil held for 5-year-old boy found inside suitcase

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A community rallied for a family struck by tragedy in the metro Atlanta area on Sunday night. A local family held a candle-lit vigil after an Atlanta boy was found dead inside a suitcase

Investigators said evidence gathered at the scene ultimately led them to positively identify the boy as Cairo Jordan. The boy died of electrolyte imbalance. It’s when a person loses a large number of body fluids. He would have celebrated his sixth birthday this week.

“It means so much that we can be here as a family and love on each other as we mourn together. that’s what we need, to embrace each other,” said Cairo’s great-aunt Valerie Burroughs.

In April, officials say a mushroom farmer discovered a boy’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, about 400 miles from Atlanta. Police spent months collecting tips and trying to identify the boy.

“No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information,” Indiana State Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday. “Leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also proved unsuccessful, as well as tips called in by the general public.”

A nationwide search is still underway for Cairo’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta.

“I can’t even hardly comprehend this, you know,” said Mary Jane Jordan, Cario’s paternal great-grandmother.

Mary Jane said she last saw Cairo when he was about 11 months ago. It was 2017 and right around the beginning of a custody battle between Anderson and Cairo’s father.

“You know how you think it’s going to cool off and go back to normal, but never heard from her again,” she said. “She blocked our number. All of us, nobody. She wasn’t going to be bothered with us period no more.”

