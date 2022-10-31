Woman shot on Mayson Turner Road Monday morning

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot multiple times in her apartment on Mayson Turner Road Monday morning.

The woman was shot multiple times by bullets coming from outside her apartment. Emergency services took her to the hospital where she was treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and no motive has been established.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Steven Blesi was among the 150+ people killed during a crowd surge incident in South Korea over...
Kennesaw State student among the 150+ who died in South Korea Halloween incident
Early voters at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations and Elections Office
Gwinnett County sees record turnout for early voting ahead of midterm election
Walk to end Alzheimer's
INTERVIEW: Alzheimer’s caregiver discusses the importance of support
APD Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum on first full day in new role.
APD interim chief Darin Schierbaum named new chief of police