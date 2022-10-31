Woman shot on Mayson Turner Road Monday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot multiple times in her apartment on Mayson Turner Road Monday morning.

The woman was shot multiple times by bullets coming from outside her apartment. Emergency services took her to the hospital where she was treated. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and no motive has been established.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.