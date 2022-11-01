1 woman dead after stabbing in Dunwoody apartment

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after being stabbed in a Dunwoody apartment.

Police responded to a welfare check at The Point at Perimeter Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman had called a family member saying her brother had stabbed her. Police found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her brother was arrested after a short foot chase.

The investigation is ongoing.

