1 woman dead after stabbing in Dunwoody apartment
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after being stabbed in a Dunwoody apartment.
Police responded to a welfare check at The Point at Perimeter Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A woman had called a family member saying her brother had stabbed her. Police found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her brother was arrested after a short foot chase.
The investigation is ongoing.
