Atlanta-based chef wins episode of cooking competition ‘Chopped’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar chef Olivia Hurst competed on Food Network’s Chopped recently and the celebrated chef can add another award to her mantle: she won her episode.

She competed against other executive chefs such as Jonathan Shuler of Dilworth Tasting Room in Charlotte, Alex Gregoire of MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas and fellow Atlanta-based chef Jose Pena of Iberian Pig.

Hurst won with three dishes: little neck clams in a pineapple cream sauce, BBQ Cornish hen leg with baba ghanoush and chokeberry and chocolate turnover with sugared zucchini coins.

The episode aired Oct. 25.

Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar is located in Alpharetta’s Halcyon development at 6290 Halcyon Way Suite 610.

