Atlanta Medical Center closes after more than a century of operation

Atlanta Medical Center, which began operations in 1901 as a small infirmary in a rental house, has officially closed.

WellStar Health Systems announced the facility would close on August 31, sending shockwaves throughout metro Atlanta’s and Georgia’s political, social and health communities.

This will be the second emergency room that Wellstar has closed in metro Atlanta this year. Atlanta Medical Center South in East Point transitioned to a different model of care in May.

AMC’s closure leaves only one Level 1 trauma center in the metro area, Grady Memorial Hospital.

Level 1 trauma centers must provide a full range of treatment to patients, from injury to rehabilitation.

The president and CEO of Grady Health System has said Atlanta Medical Center’s closure is going to put a “lot of strain” on the other hospitals in metro Atlanta. Grady saw a significant increase after Wellstar closed the emergency room at the other Atlanta Medical Center facility earlier this year.

Besides impacting local residents, the closure could impact residents who live near other trauma centers. The Georgia Trauma Commission has warned if trauma centers in other cities will be caring fir patients from Atlanta, they will have less room to care for residents in their area.

