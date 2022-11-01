Atlanta police use integrated camera system to arrest murder suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police used FUSUS, the city’s integrated security camera system, to arrest a murder suspect Oct. 27.

Police responded to a person shot call at 735 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW at 3:36 p.m. Oct. 27. They found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds and used FUSUS to access surrounding security cameras. They then identified the suspect as 49-year-old Terrence Heard. Heard was arrested less than two hours later.

He has been charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony.

FUSUS allows police departments to combine multiple “public safety investments” into one system. Police can request video from any security camera within the system at any time. it is up to the owner of the security camera to determine how often the cameras feed into the system; for example, a school could only show footage during an active shooter event.

Atlanta is consistently ranked as one of the most-surveilled cities in the United States.

