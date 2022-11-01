Rapper from Atlanta possibly killed in shooting in Houston, Texas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in Houston, Texas. One man is dead and two others are injured following an early-morning shooting, according to Houston Police Department.

Police have confirmed rappers Takeoff and Offset, part of the group Migos, were present at around 2 a.m. at a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

Police have not confirmed if the rappers were among the victims or part of the shooting.

TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, is dead.

Ball, age 28, was born in Lawrenceville, according to Wikipedia. He performed with family members Quavo and Offset. The group initially performed under the stage name Polo Club, but eventually changed it to Migos. They released their first full-length project, a mixtape titled Jung Season, in 2011.

Their debut studio album, Yung Rich Nation, was released in July 2015, and featured guest appearances from Chris Brown and Young Thug, and production from Zaytoven and Murda Beatz.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Houston Police Department says it will be sending out a press release soon.

