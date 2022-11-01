Billy Strings performing at State Farm Arena Mar. 10

Strings will also perform an intimate show at the Georgia Theatre Mar. 7
Billy Strings performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker...
Billy Strings performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings will perform at State Farm Arena Mar. 10.

Strings has exploded onto the bluegrass scene, with all three of his records peaking within the top five on the Billboard bluegrass chart. His 2021 album Renewal peaked at 82 on the Billboard Top 200.

The 30-year-old is known for his electric live performances with extended jams and his pure musicianship with a guitar. His fan community regularly tapes and shares his shows. He’s also begun to crossover into the wider culture, including prime spots at the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals.

He will also perform at the Georgia Theatre in Athens Mar. 7. Tickets for both dates will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extended-stay hotel
Extended-stay hotel evictions soar following Atlanta renter’s rights legislation
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift performing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Apr. 28 and 29
Olivia Hurst
Atlanta-based chef wins episode of cooking competition ‘Chopped’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
High school student in Forsyth County killed in crash Tuesday morning