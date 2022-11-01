Billy Strings performing at State Farm Arena Mar. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bluegrass phenom Billy Strings will perform at State Farm Arena Mar. 10.

Strings has exploded onto the bluegrass scene, with all three of his records peaking within the top five on the Billboard bluegrass chart. His 2021 album Renewal peaked at 82 on the Billboard Top 200.

The 30-year-old is known for his electric live performances with extended jams and his pure musicianship with a guitar. His fan community regularly tapes and shares his shows. He’s also begun to crossover into the wider culture, including prime spots at the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals.

He will also perform at the Georgia Theatre in Athens Mar. 7. Tickets for both dates will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

