Broadway choreographer offers masterclass at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actress and choreographer Gabriela Garcia will partner with the ArtsBridge Foundation to present two dance-centric masterclasses to Atlanta high school students.

Garcia will host “Latin Theatre Dance in the Style of In The Heights” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by “Theatre Dance in the Style of Chicago The Musical” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m Nov. 12. Garcia was a cast member of Chicago on Broadway for more than 10 years.

The In the Heights class is geared toward grades eight through 12, while the Chicago class is geared toward grades nine through 12.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.