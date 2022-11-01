Broadway choreographer offers masterclass at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

The cast of "Chicago" performs during the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical "Chicago" at...
The cast of "Chicago" performs during the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical "Chicago" at the Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actress and choreographer Gabriela Garcia will partner with the ArtsBridge Foundation to present two dance-centric masterclasses to Atlanta high school students.

Garcia will host “Latin Theatre Dance in the Style of In The Heights” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by “Theatre Dance in the Style of Chicago The Musical” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m Nov. 12. Garcia was a cast member of Chicago on Broadway for more than 10 years.

The In the Heights class is geared toward grades eight through 12, while the Chicago class is geared toward grades nine through 12.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extended-stay hotel
Extended-stay hotel evictions soar following Atlanta renter’s rights legislation
Olivia Hurst
Atlanta-based chef wins episode of cooking competition ‘Chopped’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
High school student in Forsyth County killed in crash Tuesday morning
Shooting
Atlanta police use integrated camera system to arrest murder suspect