Chamblee police officer shot, road closure in place

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Chamblee police officer was injured earlier today during a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., Chamblee police officers located a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery within the city limits.

Officers reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver took off. A chase ensued and the vehicle crashed in an area of Briarcliff Road and Briarcliff Way.

The occupants immediately left the vehicle and shot at the responding officers.

One of Chamblee’s police officers was shot and was transported to an area hospital. The officer is reportedly stable, condition unknown.

One person was arrested near the scene.

The Chamblee Police Department is receiving assistance from DeKalb County Police, North Metro SWAT and other law enforcement agencies to locate the outstanding potential suspect.

The intersection of Briarcliff Road and Henderson Mill Road NE will remain closed as officers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.