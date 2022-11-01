Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces November events

Children's Museum of Atlanta
Children's Museum of Atlanta(Children's Museum of Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Children’s Museum of Atlanta is embracing thankfulness to kick off the holiday season. The museum announced its November programming, which focuses on learning about hometown heroes and how to keep communities safe.

Kids will learn about how their communities function at Jane’s Innovation Station, discover the science behind health and hygiene at the Science Bar and write Thank You cards to first responders at the Art Studio.

Families will be able to enjoy the museum for free Nov. 9!

More events can be found below.

Alma Mexicana Performance

WHAT: A dance performance by the traditional Mexican dance group Alma Mexicana Danza Folklórica.

WHEN: Nov. 5, 3 p.m.

WHERE: CMA Stage

Sensory Sunday

WHAT: A “sensory-modified setting” with limited admission; sound and lighting adjustments; and a visit with Callie the Therapy Dog.

WHEN: Nov. 6, 9:45 a.m.

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

CMA On Stage

WHAT: Storytime: “Hello, Hometown Heroes,” by Toni Armier + Community Helpers Trivia

WHEN: Saturdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Friday Jam Session

WHAT: Visitors can make some noise during a parade around the museum.

WHEN: Fridays

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Atlanta

