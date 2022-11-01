Cinemark brings ‘Stranger Things’ to theaters Nov. 6

"Stranger Things" takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier...
"Stranger Things" takes place in Indiana and makes reference to Purdue and other Hoosier universities.(Netflix)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cinemark will bring Strangers Things to the big screen Nov. 6.

The theater chain will screen Season Four: Volume Two (episodes eight and nine) on the big screen. The day will begin at 11 a.m. with trivia and a costume contest. Episode eight will screen at noon, followed by an intermission and episode nine at 1:45 p.m.

The Atlanta area’s only participating theater is the Cinemark Tinseltown 17 and XD in Fayetteville. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Extended-stay hotel
Extended-stay hotel evictions soar following Atlanta renter’s rights legislation
1 woman dead after stabbing in Dunwoody apartment
DeKalb man convicted in armed robbery and murder case
POSSIBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT APD
Man wanted by Atlanta police for Oct. 27 homicide