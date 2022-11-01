Cinemark brings ‘Stranger Things’ to theaters Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cinemark will bring Strangers Things to the big screen Nov. 6.

The theater chain will screen Season Four: Volume Two (episodes eight and nine) on the big screen. The day will begin at 11 a.m. with trivia and a costume contest. Episode eight will screen at noon, followed by an intermission and episode nine at 1:45 p.m.

The Atlanta area’s only participating theater is the Cinemark Tinseltown 17 and XD in Fayetteville. Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.