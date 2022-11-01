Debbie Collier’s son calls for sheriff to resign, GBI to handle investigation

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The son of an Athens woman found dead in Habersham County in September is calling for the sheriff to resign and another agency to take over the investigation.

Jeffrey Bearden, the son of Debbie Collier tells Atlanta News First that he has little confidence in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

“Terribly, absolutely terrible,” he said about the handling of the investigation thus far. “We’re learning more about my mother’s case through the media than from law enforcement directly.”

Collier’s partially nude and burned body was found on September 11, a day after the 59-year-old was reported missing and her daughter received a nearly $2400 Venmo payment with a cryptic message. The sheriff’s office stated during a press conference in late September that Collier’s death was “deliberate and personal.”

The last public update from the agency was on Oct. 4 when investigators released an additional video showing Collier leaving a Family Dollar in Clayton, the day before her body was discovered.

“There are a lot of people I have questions for in Habersham County and I think there’s a lot of things that need looking into,” Bearden said.

Concerned over recent conflicting reports, citing ‘law enforcement sources,’ Bearden called Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell last Wednesday to ask for an update and address any potential leaks.

“I said, ‘these are leaks,’” Bearden recalled. “These are things. What is your policy? What can you do? What actions can you take if these leaks are coming out of your office? I was pushing for what is the corrective action.”

Bearden described his conversation with Sheriff Terrell as “jarring and heartbreaking.” He said Sheriff Terrell denied any leaks and “snickered” when he raised concerns over his family’s safety throughout the investigation.

“To be honest with you, it emotionally broke me to have a sheriff who’s overseeing my mother’s homicide investigation laugh,” Bearden said. “I almost wanted to ask him, if this was your mother would you not be fighting just as hard and feeling just as emotional?”

On Tuesday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to Atlanta News First:

We are certainly sympathetic to the emotional tension that the extended period of time taken to investigate such a complex and unique case causes a family seeking answers. We can assure you that Sheriff Terrell, as well as all involved members of the sheriff’s office, have nothing but respect and understanding towards the family and that any misunderstandings regarding discussions related to this case are nothing more than just that – a misunderstanding.

However, at the same time, it is incumbent on us to exhaust every theory of what happened and to derive at a finding that is based on facts and evidence rather than speculation and rumor. As stated, several times in the past, the scene involved in this case resulted in more questions than answers. As soon as all requested information has been received, analyzed, and evaluated, the sheriff’s office will provide a complete statement regarding the findings of this investigation.

“If it was a misunderstanding, is there a reason I haven’t heard back from him in almost a week now,” Bearden reacted. “It’s just, it’s disgusting.”

Bearden said he filed a formal complaint with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office following his exchange with the sheriff, who he wants to resign and issue a public apology.

Bearden also said he is in the process of filing a formal complaint, about the exchange, to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the agency he would prefer to handle the case moving forward.

“I just want a fair and transparent investigation,” Bearden said. “And I do not ever want another family to have to engage with an officer who clearly lacks the ability to empathize with a homicide victim’s family.”

