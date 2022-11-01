Delta pilots overwhelmingly vote in favor of strike amid ongoing contract negotiations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Air Lines pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike if the carrier fails to reach an agreement on pay rates and benefits soon.

Represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, more than 96% of members participated in the vote, 99% of whom authorized union leaders to call a strike, if necessary.

“Today, Delta’s nearly 15,000 pilots sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a contract that reflects the value we bring to Delta Air Lines as frontline leaders and long-term stakeholders,” said Capt. Jason Ambrosi, chair of the Delta Master Executive Council.

On September 1, more than 400 off-duty Delta pilots stood in solidarity outside the South Terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to protest their current contract.

Delta Pilots and the Air Line Pilot Association claim that Delta Pilots have been working under a contract agreement that was negotiated in 2016 and they want a new deal that improves working conditions and benefits for Delta Pilots.

“Delta has rebounded from the pandemic and is poised to be stronger than ever, posting record revenues for the third quarter. Meanwhile, our negotiations have dragged on for too long. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court. It’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in the Delta pilots,” Capt. Ambrosi added.

Before a strike can take place, the National Mediation Board must first decide that additional mediation efforts would not be productive and offer the parties an opportunity to arbitrate the contract dispute. If either side declines the arbitration, both parties enter a 30-day “cooling off” period, after which pilots and management can engage in self-help—a strike by the union or a lockout by management.

